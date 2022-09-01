Timmy Trumpet Makes Return to Citi Field, Introduces Edwin Diaz

Timmy Trumpet has taken Queens by storm and become as central a figure to the Mets’ season as anybody. On Wednesday, he finally got to deliver the performance everybody had been waiting for.

The horn-playing artist was at Citi Field again one day after he graced the home crowd by playing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in front of the home fans. This time, though, with the Mets clinging to a one-run lead against the Dodgers after eight innings, the opportunity presented itself for Timmy Trumpet to play closer Edwin Diaz’s walk-up song, “Narco,” which he teamed up with Dutch artist Blasterjaxx to record.

When the moment finally arrived, it more than lived up to the hype.

Diaz’s entrances into games have become can’t-miss events, with the Citi Field crowd going wild as soon as he emerges from the bullpen. Both Diaz and Timmy Trumpet rose to the occasion: the song was played note-perfect, while Diaz set the Dodgers down in order to preserve a 2–1 victory.

New York is clinging to a three-game lead in the National League East over the Braves, and are bound to be playing in October. If Diaz can keep this up, perhaps the team should check Timmy Trumpet’s fall schedule to make sure he’s close by for a run to the World Series.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: City vs. Country. Steel vs. Coal. … It's Pitt vs. WVU!