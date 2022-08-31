White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely as he continues to undergo tests for an unknown medical issue, the team reported on Wednesday.

The plan will be to monitor the manager’s test results. He will undergo the tests in Arizona by his personal physicians. The team will base his potential return on the results of the tests.

The 77-year-old missed Tuesday’s game vs. the Royals after the team announced the manager would miss the game just an hour before it started. In La Russa’s absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo will take over as interim manager of the team.

“We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine,” Cairo said, via ESPN.

La Russa is currently in the second year of his three-year contract with the White Sox. In the almost two seasons so far, the manager has totaled a 156–134 record.

He previously managed the White Sox from 1979 to '86. La Russa even earned American League Manager of the Year in '83.

