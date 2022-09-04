Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer left Saturday’s game against the Nationals early because he felt “fatigue” on his left side. After the game, Scherzer explained why his day ended after just five innings against the Nationals.

“Just had general fatigue on the left side,” he said. “Wasn’t anything specific. I don’t have any strains. Left side was getting tired a lot quicker than usual. This was a precautionary move given the history of the oblique. Was there a scenario where I can go out there, pitch the sixth and be okay? Yeah that could’ve happened, but if I went out there in the sixth and got hurt there’s no way I could come in here and look the guys in the face and say I made the right decision.”

Scherzer was referring to the oblique strain he suffered earlier in the season that kept him out action for almost two months. Despite the precaution, Mets manager Buck Showalter said the team is hopeful their ace will make his next start.

At the time he was removed from the game Saturday, the Mets and Nationals were tied 1–1 and Scherzer had just struck out the side in the fifth inning. But Washington went on to score six runs in the last two frames and won the game 7–1.

