Months after issuing a true bombshell report about Freddie Freeman’s departure from the world champion Braves for the Dodgers, and his former agent’s role in that decision, Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb has walked his comments all the way back.

In June, Gottlieb—best known as a college basketball analyst—tweeted that agent Casey Close “never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves [sic] final offer, that is why Freeman fired him.”

Gottlieb added that Freeman fired Close after finding out about the offer during the Dodgers’ series in Atlanta earlier this year, and that Close “knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Later that day, Close denied Gottlieb’s report in a statement to Sports Illustrated, saying, “There is no truth whatsoever to what Doug Gottlieb recklessly tweeted, and I would testify to that under oath. We are currently evaluating all legal options in this matter.”

In July, Close sued Gottlieb, claiming he and Excel Sports Management were defamed by the radio host. On Wednesday, Gottlieb issued a full retraction of his report.

“On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close. While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong,” Gottlieb said.

“Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter, and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did. My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms. I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet.”

In a statement to SI following Gottlieb’s retraction, Close says that the situation is over.

“From the onset, we were clear that Mr. Gottlieb’s tweet was wholly inaccurate and that we would seek legal remedies to set the record straight,” Close said. “He has retracted his statement in its entirety and acknowledged that he got the story wrong. We consider this matter closed.”

Freeman left Atlanta for Los Angeles after 12 seasons with the Braves, during which he won the 2021 World Series and made six All-Star Games. The 32-year-old signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers, which takes him through the ’27 season.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Dodgers coverage, go to Inside The Dodgers.