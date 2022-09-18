Skip to main content

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies Fractures Finger Two Days After Returning From Broken Foot

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night's game with a fractured right pinky finger just two games after returning from a broken left foot that sidelined him for 81 games.

Albies appeared to be injured as he slid head-first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom. A fractured finger could keep him out for several weeks.

Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia.

Albies received a standing ovation before his first at-bat Friday.

