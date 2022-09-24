Albert Pujols joined a new echelon of MLB’s all-time greatest hitters on Friday.

“The Machine” notched two home runs against the Dodgers, one in the top of the third inning and one in the fourth, to become just the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 homers.

In the top of the fourth inning with runners on second and third base, Pujols blasted Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford’s slider deep to left field for a three-run homer to secure the historic milestone.

With the legendary blast, Pujols has hit exactly 500 home runs off right-handed pitchers and 200 of left-handed pitchers in his career, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The 11-time All-Star joins Barry Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in the 700 homers club.

He also becomes only the second player, along with Aaron, to reach at least 700 homers and 3,000 hits.

Prior to the milestone homer, Pujols started the night by hitting his 699th homer, blasting Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney’s fastball 434 feet deep to left field for a two-run shot.

With Pujols’s two home runs, he now sits at 2,208 RBIs for his career, six away from tying Ruth for the second most all-time. The two-time World Series champion entered Friday's game batting .313/.378/.657 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs in games played in the second half of the season.

In a season of historic sluggers, Pujols’s legendary career has somehow reached new heights.

