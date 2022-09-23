The man of magical moments isn’t the next Ken Griffey Jr. He wants to write his own story—beginning with ending Seattle’s playoff drought.

On Sept. 11, the Mariners trail the Braves in the bottom of the ninth. They’ve already blown a 6–1 lead in front of a rowdy, near-capacity home crowd. Many in attendance have returned to T-Mobile Park only recently, flush with cautious optimism born from knowing better while they reach for their maxed-out emotional credit cards once more.

If the playoffs started today, the Mariners would be in, ending the longest playoff drought in professional sports. But there’s still a month to go, meaning plenty of time for another promising season to collapse.

The M’s are facing closer Kenley Jansen, a three-time All-Star, and their center fielder is stalking the dugout, whistling and screaming and waving his arms. We will compete! Believe! We got this!

This is Julio Rodríguez, human helium; electric, soulful rookie; and would-be franchise savior. He’s so young that teammates referred to him as Simba in spring training. He’s so talented that All-Stars wax poetic about his tools—all five, all sharpened—plus a ceiling that’s higher than the Space Needle.

His life also spans the Mariners’ postseason drought, revealing a potentially transformative juxtaposition. His 21 years is infancy for a professional baseball star. Seattle’s 20 years of postseason absences is nearly half of its 46 seasons. Counting this one, drought and star are the same age.

On this Sunday, Julio stands in the on-deck circle, watching as Sam Haggerty fails to bunt his way on base. As Julio strides to the batter’s box, the crowd rises, anticipation soaring. Then: Juu-leeee-oooooo. Jansen throws a cutter, down and away. Strike one. Juu-leeee-oooooo. Jansen delivers a slider. Outside. Ball one. Music thumps. Hearts beat. Juu-leeee-oooooo.

Another slider, but it’s hanging low, over the middle of the plate. Julio swings, the ensuing thwack audible in the nosebleeds and sharp, like a lightning bolt splitting apart a tree. The ball whistles toward left field, slams into the scoreboard and careens back onto the field. Radar confirms what eyes and brains hardly had time to process. This shot traveled up to 117.2 miles an hour; it’s the hardest ball Julio has ever hit in a pro game and the hardest anyone has ever smashed a Jansen pitch since Statcast started tracking such things in 2015. It’s Julio’s second dinger of the day and 25th of the season. The Mariners win. Again.

This particular moment, deep into a season defined by must-see, cannot-believe moments, is vintage Juu-leeee-oooooo, from the dugout exhorting to the clutch homer to the backdrop that’s impossible to ignore. This is their moment, when history meets prodigy, and, through all his promise, verve and vibe, expectations elevate, effective immediately.

(The biggest issue for Julio and Seattle, with 12 days left in the regular season, is a mild lower back strain that has been nagging him for about a week now and forced him to leave Thursday’s game against the A’s in Oakland in the bottom of the first inning. Multiple Mariners officials told Sports Illustrated that the team likely will place Julio on the 10-day injured list to rest but they expect him to return before the end of the season.)

They need him. Seattle won 33 one-run games last season. But many required summoning magic of some sort. “That’s the difference between this year and last year,” says general manager Jerry Dipoto. “We now have a more complete team and a star who can just walk up and hit a bullet off the scoreboard.”

In other words: Julio is their magic now. And the goal is not simply a return to the playoffs. It’s to win the whole damn thing.

Sept. 6, 2022

The man of the moments arrives a few minutes late to lunch, sliding into a black leather booth at Central Bar in downtown Bellevue, a short drive east of Seattle. He pays no attention to the opulence around him, ignoring the craft cocktails, shiny chandeliers and suited-up executives on lunch breaks. As Julio orders steak tacos, his shoulder-strap man purse and high-end leisurewear speak to the moment he’s in—young, comfy and expensive! But when he himself speaks, he comes across as much older. Wise, even.

Julio is like his last six months. Doesn’t make sense to many. Makes perfect sense to him.

Yes, Julio leads the American League in rookie WAR (4.9), per FanGraphs; he’s the 16th rookie, age 21 or younger, in history to smash at least 25 home runs, joining Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams and Albert Pujols.; he’s just the third rookie with at least 25 homers and 25 stolen bases (hello, Chris Young, Mike Trout!).

Still, that Julio is elite was assumed, expected. In one Mariners evaluation from May 2016, the scout wrote “15 year old OF with big upside.” By ’19, in another report, the evaluator typed potential superstar after “Impact Statement.”

Elite isn’t surprising. How elite is. How quickly is. In how many ways, is.

The Mariners expected the versatile skill set, the endless potential, the in-game impact. They didn’t necessarily anticipate everything else. And there’s a lot of everything else.

Sept. 4, 2022

In Cleveland, at the end of a short road trip, a rain delay stretches past four hours. Julio has already scored after an infield single in the first and homered in the third. But he’s not bored, not locked on his phone. This is newsworthy. He’s 21!

As the downpour rages, Julio leaves the visitor’s clubhouse, having spied an unusually large contingent of Mariners fans before. Of the maybe 1,000 souls left at Progressive Field, roughly one-third came specifically to see him. They’re loud. They’re wet. And when they see Julio casually stroll toward them, they’re ecstatic. He stands there, signing autographs in the rain, everyone else inside, and he has no idea that Dipoto and his executive team are watching from a suite above the field.

Dipoto doesn’t say anything. But he makes a mental note. Of all the things that come naturally to Julio, less-obvious and less-typical ones stand out. He’s naturally engaging. Naturally empathetic. Naturally helpful. Which reminds Dipoto of another moment, the most human of all.

His mind drifts to 2020, as COVID-19 spread, T-Mobile Park sat empty, and the Mariners hemorrhaged cash. On one especially terrible day, Dipoto needed to call roughly 60 employees and tell them that, while the team would pay their salary through October, their positions would be eliminated.

The list included a player development coach who Dipoto prefers not to name. But this coach started out at the club’s Dominican Baseball Academy, same as Julio, who despite still being a minor leaguer, phoned Dipoto the same afternoon.

“Jerry,” he started, “I know I might be overstepping. But I really want you to know how much he means to me, and what he’s done for me and other young Latino players.”

Julio paused, but briefly. He started again.

“I don’t know what would make the difference for you. But I can’t think of too many people in the organization who make it feel more like the ‘Mariners’ than he does.”

Dipoto nearly fainted. Julio didn’t overstep, he says. He showed maturity far beyond his age (19). He didn’t ask Dipoto to rehire the coach, but he explained why he might want to consider another option, and he grounded his rationale in value and respect.

