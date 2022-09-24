Yankees manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole were ejected from Friday’s game against the Red Sox after getting into a heated argument with home plate umpire Brian Knight.

The tension began at the end of the sixth inning after Cole struck out J.D. Martinez to end the frame. As the teams came off the field, Cole walked toward Knight and gave him an earful about a call from the previous at-bat that led to a game-tying three-run home run. Knight called Cole’s 1–2 pitch to Alex Verdugo a ball, an opportunity the Sox right fielder took advantage of on the next pitch with a 396-foot homer to tie the game at 4–4.

Cole’s run-in with Knight promptly led to his ejection from the game, which brought out a frustrated Boone from the dugout. Boone engaged in a brief chat with Knight before getting tossed as well, much to the dismay of the crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Boone’s ejection marked his ninth of the season, the most in a single campaign by a manager since former Braves manager Bobby Cox was ejected 10 times in 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Aside from another tough night for Boone, Cole also left Friday’s game after a less-than-stellar showing. The five-time All-Star surrendered his 30th and 31st home runs of the year against Boston, tying his career-high and moving him into second in MLB for home runs allowed this season.

The ejections slightly dampened what was a joyous Thursday night for the Yankees (91–58) after the club clinched a playoff spot for the sixth straight year with a walk-off base hit in a 5–4 win over their most heated rival.

