Roger Maris Jr., Judge’s Mom Share Hug After Yankees Star Ties HR Record

After a bit of a wait, Aaron Judge made history on Wednesday by tying Roger Maris’s all-time American League record 61 home runs in a season.

The Yankees star hit his 61st home run 61 years after Maris achieved the feat in 1961.

Ever since Judge hit his 60th home run of the season on Sept. 20, which tied Babe Ruth, Roger Maris Jr. has been in attendance waiting for the young Yankees outfielder to tie his late father’s record.

At the last few games, Maris Jr. has sat next to Judge’s mother, Patty, in the front row. When the slugger hit his 61st home run at the Rodgers Centre, the two family members of the record holders embraced in a hug.

Whether or not Maris Jr. is in attendance to watch Judge attempt to reach 62, he witnessed a special kind of history on Wednesday night.

Judge has seven games remaining in the 2022 season to hit his 62nd home run, which would put him all alone as the all-time American League record holder.

