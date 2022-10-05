The eventual landing spot for Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run ball has been a hot topic for the past week, as fans waited for Judge to move past Roger Maris for the all-time single-season American League record.

And now, the wait is over. Judge blasted his 62nd homer of the season Tuesday night against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, and one lucky Rangers fan in the front row of the left field stands came down with it. His name is Cory Youmans, and he was escorted from his seats by security after coming down with the life-changing catch.

When asked by reporters what his plans were for the ball, he appeared too caught up in the moment to divulge them.

Youmans was in the right place at the right time, and didn’t have to risk life and limb to come up with the historic ball. The same could not be said for the fan sitting a few seats down from him, who leapt from his seat over the railing and to the ground below in case the ball ricocheted in front of the stands. Thankfully, the fan did not sustain any injuries, and he was escorted out of the ballpark.

For Youmans, he now has a key decision to make. With one auction house—Memory Lane—already offering $2 million for the ball, here’s a bet that he’ll decide on the souvenir’s fate pretty quickly.

