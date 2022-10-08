Guardians vs. Rays Wild-Card Game Makes MLB Postseason History

The Guardians beat the Rays 1–0 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the American League Divisional Series after Oscar Gonzalez’s 15th inning walk-off home run.

Prior to Gonzalez’s 15th inning blast, the Guardians and Rays made history as Saturday was the first postseason game in MLB history that was scoreless entering the 15th inning.

It looked like the Rays may take the lead in the top of the 12th. With runners on first and third and two outs, Rays outfielder Manual Margot hit a chopper to third. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez made a sprinting stop by the foul line and threw back across his body to get Margot at first to end the threat.

The play potentially saved the game for the Guardians, and the eventual blast three innings later sent them to the ALDS where they will take on the Yankees.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday, with the time of the game currently TBD.

