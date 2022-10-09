Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman Off ALDS Roster After Unexcused Absence

Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman will be left off the team’s American League Division Series roster after missing a mandatory workout, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

In Boone’s press conference ahead of New York’s series against Cleveland, Boone said that Chapman had “not an acceptable excuse,” for missing the team’s workout on Friday. According to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler, the Yankees manager said the left-handed reliever simply did not show up to a scheduled batting practice and is now back home in Miami.

Boone said the team is exploring the possibility of taking disciplinary action against Chapman, in addition to leaving him off the ALDS roster, per Hoch.

General manager Brian Cashman also discussed the situation and said that after speaking to the 34-year-old Chapman, he issued a fine.

“You gotta be all in at this time of year,” Cashman said Sunday. “It’s disappointing that he effectively made that type of decision.”

Chapman, a seven-time All-Star now in his sixth full season with the Yankees, has endured his fair share of struggles this year. In 43 appearances, the hard-throwing reliever has posted a career-worst 4.46 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 28 walks in 36.1 innings.

He is poised to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Without Chapman, the Yankees will engage Guardians in Game 1 of their ALDS on Tuesday.

