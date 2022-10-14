Bruce Sutter, Baseball Hall of Famer and Cardinals Great, Has Died

Hall of fame pitcher Bruce Sutter died on Thursday, the Cardinals announced in a statement. He was 69 years old.

Sutter spent 12 total years in the league with the Cubs, Cardinals and Braves from 1976 to ’88. The relief pitcher came out of the bullpen for his entire career, leading the league saves five times. Between 1977 and ’85, Sutter produced nine straight seasons with at least 20 saves, including a career-high 45 for the Cardinals in 1984.

In an era where dominant relievers pitched multiple innings, Sutter surpassed 100 innings five times in his career. While with Chicago in 1979, Sutter won the Cy Young with 37 saves and a 2.22 ERA, one of nine relievers ever to win the award. In total, Sutter made six all-star games and appeared on five Cy Young and MVP ballots each.

Sutter was a key part of the Cardinals 1982 World Series Championship team, recording 36 saves in 102.1 innings. He ended his career with an even 300 saves, which is currently tied for 30th all-time, along with a 2.83 ERA.

The former closer was inducted into Cooperstown in his 13th year of eligibility as part of the 18-person class of 2006. However, he was the only person voted in by the writers with over 76% of the vote, as the other 17 were voted in with a special election.

