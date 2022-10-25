The Marlins are expected to name Skip Schumacher as the franchise’s next manager, per insider Craig Mish.

Schumacher spent the 2022 season as the Cardinals’ bench coach after four seasons as a coach in the Padres organization. The former infielder spent 11 seasons in the major leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. Miami will task Schumacher to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to step down as manager following seven seasons in that role.

Since winning the World Series in 2003, the Marlins have only made the playoffs once, as a wild-card team in the shortened 2020 season. In fact, Miami only has three playoff appearances in its 30-year existence, two of which ended in World Series championships.

Schumacher will be the first manager that Marlins general manager Kim Ng hired, as she joined the team while Mattingly was already the team’s manager. Ng is set to enter her third full season as the Marlins’ general manager.

Miami is coming off a season where it went 69–93 and finished fourth in the NL East. However, the Marlins do have the expected 2022 NL Cy Young winner in Sandy Alcántara, who finished the season with a 2.28 ERA in 228.2 innings pitched.

