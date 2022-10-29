The Cardinals boast one of the best third basemen in the business in Nolan Arenado, and that fact apparently won’t be changing anytime soon.

Arenado will exercise the option in his contract to remain with St. Louis for the next five seasons, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN. Arenado is poised to earn $144 million over the subsequent five seasons, including $35 million in 2023. He will be under contract to the Cardinals through 2027.

The option to end the contract is the second such opportunity for Arenado to exit the nine-year, $275 million deal he originally signed with the Rockies in 2019.

A 10-year MLB veteran, Arenado was traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season. In two years with St. Louis, he has batted .273/.335/.513 with 64 home runs and 208 RBIs. For his career, Arenado has batted .289/.346/.535 with 299 homers and 968 RBIs.

Arenado is a seven-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner.

The decision comes days after the Cardinals learned that star pitcher Adam Wainwright intends to return to St. Louis in 2023.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Can the Internet’s Champion Win a Belt?

For more Daily Cover coverage, visit Daily Cover.