Rob Manfred Says He’s Not Confident A’s Will Remain in Oakland

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Saturday that he’s “no longer optimistic” that the A’s will remain in Oakland, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“I think the mayor in Oakland has made a huge effort to try to get it done in Oakland,” Manfred said.

“It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”

If the A’s do leave Oakland, Manfred mentioned that Las Vegas would be the most likely move for the team.

“I think the A’s have proceeded prudently in terms of exploring the Las Vegas alternative, given the lack of pace in Oakland. I think they have to look for an alternative,” he added.

The A’s have desperately needed a new baseball stadium for quite some time. In May of 2021, MLB told Oakland’s front office to explore relocation if a new stadium deal couldn’t be reached.

The current lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024, and MLB has said in the past that rebuilding at the current location is not a viable option.

