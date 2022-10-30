Maldonado’s Borrowed Bat From Pujols Deemed Illegal to Use

Astros catcher Martín Maldonado will go back to using his traditional bat for the remainder of the World Series after MLB officials determined he used an illegal bat in Game 1 against the Phillies, according to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci.

According to Verducci, Maldonado found out on Saturday prior to Game 2 that the bat, given to him by the great Albert Pujols, would not be permitted going forward. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday Maldonado contacted the future Hall of Fame slugger about bats in the lead-up to the series and received a half-dozen from Pujols himself prior to Game 1.

Verducci explained during Maldonado’s first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning in Game 2 Saturday night that the bat was legal for Pujols to use because the model had been “grandfathered in” after a rule change ahead of the 2011 season. Therefore, Maldonado, who began his career in 2011, will have to make a switch despite his intention to honor the retiring Pujols.

“He used it because he thought it was very similar in size and weight to his own model,” Verducci said of Maldonado on the broadcast. “The barrel, he said, was slightly bigger. He also thought it was a way to honor the baseball legend, of course retiring at the close of this season.”

Viewers tuning into Saturday’s broadcast immediately noticed a difference when Maldonado stepped to the plate.

Although many MLB fans may take issue with another instance of the Astros getting away with one, the league also determined Maldonado’s bat did not impact the game. ESPN’s Marly Rivera reported an MLB spokesperson explained that the issue was related to player safety, with the concern being “multipiece bat failures that happened on the field.”

Maldonado, a former Gold Glove winner, went 1-for-3 and recorded a second-inning RBI single in Friday’s 6-5 loss.

More MLB Coverage: