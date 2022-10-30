After weeks of upheaval that saw the team fire its manager and president of baseball operations, the Royals have found their next skipper.

Kansas City is reportedly hiring Matt Quatraro as its new manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quatraro, 48, has spent the past four years with the Rays, the last three of which he spent as the team’s bench coach. Prior to that, he was Tampa Bay’s third base coach.

Quatraro played for seven seasons in the minors before transitioning to coaching. His first major-league gig came with Cleveland as the team’s assistant hitting coach in 2014.

The Royals’ retooling began in late September when longtime executive Dayton Moore was let go. Moore was hired as Kansas City’s general manager in 2006 and engineered the club’s rebuild that culminated with back-to-back trips to the World Series, in 2014 and ’15. (The Royals won the championship in the most recent appearance.)

At the conclusion of the regular season, the team parted ways with manager Mike Matheny, who had served as manager for three years. The Royals have not posted a winning record since their World Series-winning season in 2015 and went 74-88 this year.

