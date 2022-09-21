The Royals fired longtime president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday.

Moore had served in Kansas City since 2006 and constructed the Royals teams that won the AL pennant in 2014 and the World Series in 2015. However, the club is enduring its sixth consecutive losing season, and owner John Sherman decided to make a change.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore said, per The Athletic. “I’m proud of our culture and what we accomplished in Kansas City. I’m disappointed we weren’t able to see it through.”

Moore received the president of baseball operations title in September 2021 after the Royals went 74–88 for their best winning percentage since 2017. Previously, he held the titles of senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager. Prior to Moore’s joining the Royals, the team hadn’t reached the postseason since winning the World Series in 1985.

Following the Royals’ appearances in the World Series in 2014 and ’15, Moore was named Executive of the Year by MLB.

Prior to joining the Royals in 2006, Moore coached at his alma mater, George Mason University, and worked in the Braves’ front office.

“I certainly expect to stay in baseball,” Moore said, per The Athletic. “I want to stay in baseball. I’m a coach by nature.”

