The rich got richer Saturday night when a Texas furniture magnate won approximately $75 million on a series of bets on the Astros to win the World Series. His winnings are considered to be the most in sports betting history.

A jubilant Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale could be seen at Minute Maid Park during Game 6 when Houston got its final out to win the 2022 World Series, clinching his absurd cash prize.

It all started on May 13 when he placed $3 million on the Astros to win it all while in the parking lot of a Louisiana restaurant, per ESPN. He placed the bet at 10-1 odds on a mobile app. But he wasn’t done.

His confidence in the team rose so much so that he added roughly $7 million more in bets team over the summer at various sportsbooks, and it all came to fruition in the Astros’ 4–1 clinching victory over the Phillies. The payout will help him pay off one of the most generous deals in the furniture business.

Earlier this year, he offered to refund any customer who spent at least $3,000 on furniture double their money back if the Astros won the World Series.

