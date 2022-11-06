Mets fans, rejoice: trumpet time isn’t going anywhere.

One day into the offseason, and New York has already made a massive splash in free agency. The Mets have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract to re-sign closer Edwin Diaz, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The deal would be the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher.

Diaz, 28, had an outstanding season for the Mets in 2022. In 61 games, he notched 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA, striking out 118 hitters with only 18 walks. He made his second career All-Star team, and has spent the past four seasons with New York after beginning his career with the Mariners, who traded him to the Mets following the ’18 season in a deal that also brought Robinson Cano to New York and sent outfielder Jarred Kelenic and four others to Seattle.

Diaz was set to be the best relief pitcher in this year’s free agency class, a group that also includes Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen. For his career, Diaz has a 2.93 ERA and 205 saves across seven seasons.

