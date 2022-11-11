Silver Slugger Award Winners Include 10 First-Time Recipients
With MLB awards season in full swing, the league on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2022 Silver Slugger awards—with more winners this year than ever before.
In addition to having a designated hitter in both leagues—which the league adopted for the abridged 2020 season and made a permanent rule change this year—there is now a spot for a utility player, bringing the total number of winners to 10 in each league.
Of the 20 winners this year, 10 were first-timers. The Padres had the most Silver Sluggers with three—though all three came to the team in midseason trades. The Dodgers, Astros, Phillies and Cardinals had two winners each.
Check out the full list of winners below.
American League
- Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
- First base: Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers
- Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros
- Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians
- Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- Outfield: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
- Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels
- Designated hitter: Yordan Álvarez, Astros
- Utility: Luis Arraez, Twins
National League
- Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
- Second base: Jeff McNeil, Mets
- Third base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers
- Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Outfield: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- Outfield: Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres
- Designated hitter: Josh Bell, Nationals/Padres
- Utility: Brandon Drury, Reds/Padres
