Braves OF Michael Harris II Wins NL Rookie of the Year

MLB opened its parade of individual award winners for the 2022 season Monday by revealing the Rookie of the Year in each league. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II officially took home the NL Rookie of the Year award, edging out Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider and Cardinals utility infielder Brendan Donovan.

Harris helped provid the spark Atlanta needed to win the NL East this season, as his MLB debut was the start of an impressive run. Harris played his first game on May 28, when the Braves had a 22-25 record and were 8.5 games behind the Mets in the division.

From that point forward, the Braves went 79-36, erasing the deficit and winning the division by tiebreaker over New York.

The outfielder, who skipped AAA to play in the majors, cemented himself as the Braves’ franchise center fielder. Harris finished the season with a .297 batting average, .853 OPS, 19 home runs and 20 stolen bases, while also providing stellar defense.

In the end, the award came down to Harris and Strider, as both rookies were impactful for Atlanta all year. Harris earned 22 of 30 first-place votes, while Strider received the other eight. They are the eighth set of teammates to finish top two in Rookie of the Year voting.

Strider compiled a 2.67 ERA in 113 innings as one of Atlanta’s top two starters. Donovan came in third place.

Harris becomes the third Brave to win the award in the past 11 years, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. and Craig Kimbrel. The Braves signed Harris to an eight-year extension worth $72 million before the season ended.

