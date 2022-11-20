Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball is going to auction, and the free agent outfielder will not be among the bidders.

“Oh, no. I haven’t signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that’s a little out of my price range,” Judge joked.

Cory Youmans, the 35 year-old fan who caught the American League MVP’s home run that broke Roger Maris’s AL record, decided to put the ball up for auction through the Goldin Auctions house.

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means, the opportunity to own it,” Youmans said, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

Youmans did not come to an agreement with the Yankees and also turned down a $3 million offer for the ball. Now the ball will go to auction, where it will certainly fetch a significant sum of money from a baseball fan who wants to own a piece of history.

