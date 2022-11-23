The MLB offseason is just getting underway, but the Angels have already made a couple of notable additions both in free agency and via trade. On Tuesday night, they pulled off another move with an eye toward ending an eight-year playoff drought.

The Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers in exchange for pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris, the team announced. Renfroe joins infielder Gio Urshela and All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson as the Angels’ notable offseason acquisitions.

Renfroe, 30, hit .255/.315/.492 with 29 home runs in 125 games for Milwaukee last season after hitting 31 homers with 96 RBIs the season prior with Boston. The Angels will be Renfroe’s fifth team in five years after spending his first four big-league seasons with the Padres.

Renfroe has predominantly played right field, but has some experience in left as well, where the Angels have an obvious opening. Taylor Ward, a former first-round pick who broke out as one of the team’s best hitters in 2022, is Los Angeles’s everyday right fielder. Renfroe will hit free agency after next season.

Junk was rated by MLB.com as the Angels’ No. 16 prospect, while Peguero and Seminaris didn’t place in the top 30. Junk and Peguero both made brief appearances with the Angels last year after spending most of the season at Triple A. Seminaris, a fifth-round pick in 2020, had a 3.54 ERA over 101 2/3 innings in the minors last season, pitching across three different levels and eventually reaching Triple A.

More MLB Coverage: