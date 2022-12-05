The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the results of its Contemporary Era committee vote on Sunday, and only one new member will be elected into Cooperstown this time around: five-time All-Star first baseman Fred McGriff.

The 16-member committee consists of Hall of Famers, executives and veteran media members. Each member was allowed to vote for up to three candidates, and all of them included McGriff on their ballots.

Among those who were not elected include Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Don Mattingly. Candidates needed to receive 12 votes to be inducted. Mattingly received the second-most votes with eight, while Schilling received seven and Dale Murphy got six. No other player received more than three votes.

Over the course of his 19-year career, McGriff amassed 493 home runs and 2,490 hits. He won the World Series with the Braves in 1995 and won three Silver Slugger awards. McGriff posted 13 seasons with at least 25 home run while also playing for six different franchises in his career.

Bonds and Clemens received 66% and 65.2% of the votes, respectively, on last year’s BBWA vote, which was both of their final year of eligibility on that ballot. The Contemporary Era committee will meet again in three years.