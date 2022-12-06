On Monday, shortstop Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies, giving the defending NL champions another offensive weapon. However, Philadelphia’s offer doesn’t appear to have been Turner’s biggest offer.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Padres had an offer on the table for Turner for $342 million overall. That number is notable, since Francisco Lindor is currently the highest paid shortstop ever at $341 million with the Mets.

San Diego originally drafted Turner in the first round of the 2014 draft, but traded him that offseason to the Nationals in a three-team deal. Padres general manager A.J. Preller was hired a few months after Turner was drafted, but he did make the trade in the winter.

If Turner did in fact turn that offer down, it could serve as proof that the shortstop preferred to play on the East Coast after over a year in Los Angeles. Turner, who grew up in Florida, spent the beginning of his career in Washington with the Nationals, and his wife grew up in New Jersey.

Additionally, Turner received a full no-trade clause with no opt-outs in his deal, which shows his commitment to the team and city. He also reunites with former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper, who is signed with Philadelphia for the next nine years himself.