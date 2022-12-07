Cubs, Cody Bellinger Agree to One-Year Contract, Per Report

Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Cubs have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth $17.5 million, according to multiple reports and confirmed by Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstien.

Bellinger was a top prospect for the Dodgers who was one of the league’s best hitters early in his career, winning the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2019 NL MVP. He hit over 25 home runs in each of his first three seasons, topping out at 47 in 2019.

However, Bellinger struggled since and hasn’t gotten back to his MVP form. In the past two seasons, he failed to reach 20 home runs and recorded an OPS under .660, playing his way out of the Dodgers long-term plans.

With one year left on Bellinger’s contract, Los Angeles chose to non-tender the outfielder, allowing him to hit the open market. Bellinger chose a one-year contract over reported multi-year offers in hopes of building his value and hitting free agency again next winter.

Chicago probably will make Bellinger the team’s starting center fielder for 2023, but he also has the ability to play either corner outfield position or first base if necessary.