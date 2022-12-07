The Cardinals are signing Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal is worth $87.5 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The three-time All-Star is slated to replace longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina, who retired this past season. Although it will be no easy task filling 10-time All-Star’s shoes, fans should be ecstatic with the addition.

Contreras, who won a World Series with Chicago as a rookie in 2016, had 101 hits and 22 home runs in 2022. He also slashed .243/.349/.466 in his 113 games played. For his career in the majors, he has hit .256 with 117 home runs and 365 RBI.

The 30-year-old can also play left field or first base and will likely get some reps as the designated hitter when not in at catcher for his new team.