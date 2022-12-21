Yankees Name Aaron Judge Captain, First Since Derek Jeter

Aaron Judge will be with the Yankees for the foreseeable future after signing a nine-year, $360 million deal with the club earlier this month. Along with the mammoth contract comes a new title that helps cement his place in New York lore.

The Yankees announced that Judge will serve as the team’s captain during a press conference on Wednesday. He is the 16th captain in franchise history and the first since Derek Jeter’s retirement in 2014.

“It is my great pleasure… to welcome Aaron, not only back to the Bronx, but to welcome Aaron back to the Bronx as the 16th captain of this great organization the New York Yankees,” owner Hal Steinbrenner said. “An honor and a position which he greatly deserves.”

Jeter, who played his entire career in New York, served as team captain from 2003 to ’14, taking on the role after Don Mattingly served as captain from 1991 to ’95. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Ron Guidry are among the others to hold the title.

Judge signed a new deal with the Yankees after significant speculation that he would return to his native California and ink a deal with the Giants. Earlier this year, he turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the team, and went on to put up one of the greatest seasons in franchise history.

He hit an American League record 62 home runs in 2022, adding 131 RBIs and on .311/.425/.686 batting for the year. He made his fourth All-Star Game and won the American League MVP award, carrying the Yankees to the postseason.