In the midst of a big offseason that’s seen the team re-sign reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and add ace pitcher Carlos Rodón, the Yankees made another move on Thursday—this time to bolster their front office.

The team announced that it has hired former Mets general manager Omar Minaya as senior advisor to baseball operations. It will be Minaya’s first job in a team’s front office since 2020.

Minaya, 64, became the first Hispanic general manager when he took the position with the Expos in 2002. He left for the Mets in ’05, returning to the franchise after a stint as assistant general manager in the 1990s under Steve Phillips. New York reached the NLCS in ’06, but did not make another postseason appearance during Minaya’s tenure. He was fired after the 2010 campaign.

After a stint with the Padres, Minaya rejoined the Mets in 2017 as special assistant to the general manager, but was let go after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team was finalized in November 2020. He was rehired by the team in an ambassadorship role, and later took a position with MLB as an amateur scouting consultant.