While talks between free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and the Mets are in limbo, the Twins are reportedly back in the mix. According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal, talks between Correa and Minnesota have accelerated.

New York is not out of the mix, but Correa’s ankle may have nixed monster contracts with both the Giants and the Mets now. Originally, Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million agreement with San Francisco, but the team had “concerns” regarding their review of Correa’s medical information.

Then, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets 20 days ago, but now, the team finds itself in the same position regarding his medical history. The 28-year-old played this past season with the Twins where he slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. In November, he opted out of the three-year, $105.3 million contract he signed with Minnesota back in March 2022, but a reunion could be on the horizon.

The Twins originally offered Correa a 10-year, $285 million deal before he decided to hit the open market and could still have a shot if the two sides can find a resolution surrounding his health.