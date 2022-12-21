In a surprise early-morning twist, two-time All-Star Carlos Correa has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets, jumping ship from a massive Giants contract agreed upon just a week ago, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci.

The news, first reported by the New York Post, comes a day after San Francisco postponed a press conference to introduce Correa after a physical revealed a medical concern. Despite the Giants’ monster 13-year, $350 million contract that would have made him the highest-value shortstop in history, 2023 will see Correa in a New York uniform.

The 2017 World Series champion is no stranger to injury; he dealt with ribs, back and finger issues in his career. After agreeing to the massive San Francisco deal on Dec. 14—pending a successful physical—Correa’s introductory presser on Tuesday was canceled. But despite this, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez the finalization of Correa’s contract was still believed to be happening.

It won’t matter, of course, as Correa is now set to join Francisco Lindor, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and more in a competitive push for a Mets title run next season. According to Spotrac, New York has spent more than $800 million in total money this offseason.

Correa, who reportedly will play third base while Lindor will remain at shortstop per Gonzalez, opted out of his Twins contract in October after a season that saw him hit for his highest batting average (.291) since 2017 (.315). Just as New York is making a mighty attempt to make a bigger splash in the postseason, it appears Correa is as well. The ’22 season was just the second time in his career that he did not make a playoff appearance.