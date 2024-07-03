SI

2024 MLB All-Star Game Starters Revealed

Ryan Phillips

Jun 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game were revealed Wednesday night and there were some surprises among them, on top of some of the expected stalwarts. The game will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The full list of starting players is below.

American League

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Outfielder: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfielder: Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Outfielder: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

National League

First base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Third base: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfielder: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfielder: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Outfielder: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Judge was the leading overall vote-getter, which isn't surprising given the massive season he's having. The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles all have two starters for the American League, while the Philadelphia Phillies lead the way in the National League with three, all of whom are infielders. Notably, Shohei Ohtani makes his first of what should be many All-Star teams in the National League.

The full rosters for each league will be announced on Sunday.

