2024 MLB All-Star Game Starters Revealed
The starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game were revealed Wednesday night and there were some surprises among them, on top of some of the expected stalwarts. The game will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The full list of starting players is below.
American League
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
Outfielder: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Outfielder: Juan Soto, New York Yankees
Outfielder: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
National League
First base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Third base: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
Outfielder: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Outfielder: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres
Outfielder: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Judge was the leading overall vote-getter, which isn't surprising given the massive season he's having. The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles all have two starters for the American League, while the Philadelphia Phillies lead the way in the National League with three, all of whom are infielders. Notably, Shohei Ohtani makes his first of what should be many All-Star teams in the National League.
The full rosters for each league will be announced on Sunday.