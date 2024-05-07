Mets' Brett Baty Hilariously Fell Over an Umpire While Trying to Make a Throw
The New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3, on Monday. The Mets were able to overcome a close call that was upheld on replay and disagreed with on the broadcast as they stopped a three game losing streak. The Mets seemed to be at odds with the umpire crew throughout the game. Just look what happened in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff hitter Jose Fermin bounced one down the line to third baseman Brett Baty.
Baty fielded the ball cleanly and was considering one of those cool jump throws that Derek Jeter used to do all the time, but instead straight ran into third base umpire Doug Eddings. Rather than throw the ball, Baty ate it as he fell on top of a backpedaling Eddings and Fermin ended up safe at first.
There are just some things in life that are satisfying. People falling down without getting hurt is definitely one of them. It's so awkward and funny. Keith Hernandez described it as Edding, "doing the moonwalk," while Gary Cohen compared his moves to the Cha-Cha Slide. Whatever ill-advised wedding dance move you want to reference, it's hard to contain the giggles.
Once everyone finished laughing the game continued with Baty going 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts. Knocking over an umpire was unquestionably the highlight of his day.