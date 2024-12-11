Marlins Fall Out of MLB Draft Lottery Despite Top Odds to Land No. 1 Pick
The Miami Marlins came into the MLB's annual draft lottery tied for the best odds to win the No. 1 pick. They had a 22.45% chance to come home with the evening's top prize. Unfortunately for the Marlins, their worst-case scenario happened.
MLB's lottery system determines the first through six picks by a weighted drawing of non-playoff teams. Some teams can become ineligible for the lottery due to results from previous lotteries, market size and revenue sharing rules. The Marlins were among eligible teams with one of the worst records from last season (62-100), which gave the team a tie for the best odds heading into the night. Along with Miami, the Colorado Rockies also had a 22.45% shot at the No. 1 pick.
Tuesday wasn't Miami's lucky night, though, as the Marlins were assigned the seventh pick in the draft, falling all the way outside the lottery-selected top six. The Washington Nationals won the lottery with a 10.2% chance, the fourth-best odds. The Rockies, who shared the same odds with the Marlins, got the fourth pick. Not the outcome Colorado was hoping for either, but it still stayed within the lottery-picked selections.
It's too early to know definitively which prospects will be available for the Marlins at No. 7, but Miami's luck can only improve from here. The draft lottery took place at the MLB's Winter Meetings in Dallas.
Full lottery results and the 2025 MLB Draft order can be found here.