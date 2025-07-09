2025 MLB All-Star Game to Test Automatic Ball-Strike Challenge System
Major League Baseball will continue testing the automatic balls and strikes (ABS) challenge system at the All-Star game in Atlanta next week, according to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
After initially testing the ABS challenge system in spring training, MLB plans to try it out again at the Midsummer Classic. The same process will be used as in the spring. Each team will be allowed two challenges, with the ability to keep them if they are successful with their challenge. The pitcher, catcher, and batter are the only three who can call for a challenge, which must happen immediately after a pitch. No outside help from the dugout is allowed.
According to Rogers's report, MLB officials said that 72% of fans polled during spring training said the ABS challenge system was a "positive experience" while 69% said they wanted it to be a part of the game moving forward.
The ABS challenge system could be implemented at the major league level as soon as next season. The league's competition committee will formally meet to discuss the measure later this summer.