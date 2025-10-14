NLCS Game 1 Laid Bare the Biggest Difference Between the Brewers and Dodgers
The Brewers take away the ball on the ground and at the wall, so in the sixth inning, Freddie Freeman lined a four-seamer to the only place they couldn’t get to it: the stands.
The home run gave the Dodgers a lead they would hold to win Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, 2–1. It gave them cushion as their bullpen faltered in the ninth inning. It gave the Brewers the kind of fits they are used to when it comes to that player. “Freddie Freeman has been a Brewer killer for a while,” lamented Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy. “So hopefully he’ll oversleep tomorrow or something.”
It also rendered moot one of the wildest plays in recorded memory: With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, Max Muncy drove a would-be grand slam 404 feet to center, where center fielder Sal Frelick leapt for—and bobbled—then caught—the ball. He fired it to shortstop Joey Ortiz, who relayed home. On the base paths, the runners broke into chaos, darting forward as if for a double, then back as if for a sacrifice fly. Teoscar Hernández barreled home from third just as the throw reached the plate. Amid the chaos, catcher William Contreras raced to third. For a moment, it seemed no one was quite sure what was happening. After a three-minute replay review, the word came down from New York: It was the first 8–6–2U double play in postseason history.
(If Frelick had caught it clean, that would have been the second out and it would have been a tag play at the plate for the third, which Hernández beat, so it would have been bases loaded, two out. But because the ball hit the wall before Frelick got hold of it, the ball was live and it was a force play at home for the second out, and then a force play at third for the third.)
The 97-win Brewers, best in the sport, have spent much of the run-up to this series casting themselves as scrappy underdogs who win games with grit and the power of friendship. They keep the competition off balance, playing tight defense and running the bases aggressively; no other team forced its opponents to make more errors this season. Their $108 million payroll this season ranked No. 24 in the sport and is less than a third of what the Dodgers spent on players: $329 million.
“I’m sure that most Dodgers players can’t name eight guys on our roster,” Murphy said before Game 1, having already discarded his last bit: calling his players the Average Joes and then complaining that people were calling them average Joes. The Dodgers rolled their eyes at this routine—“We know the act,” said Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts—but there is something to be said for paying superstars to play like superstars. Freeman, the first baseman (who is making $162 million over six years), and shortstop Mookie Betts ($365 million, 12 years) provided the offense; lefty Blake Snell (whom the Dodgers signed this offseason for $182 million over five years) offered just about everything else.
He threw eight sparkling, one-hit, no-walk innings, striking out 10. He did not throw a fastball in the seventh. He allowed a total of two balls to the outfield, none after the second inning. He picked off the only hitter who reached base against him.
In his 10 years in Milwaukee, Murphy said, “I think it’s the most dominant performance against us.”
The Brewers’ collection of “misfit toys,” as Murphy insists on calling them, nearly matched him: Opener Aaron Ashby, a fourth-round draft pick chosen for this task essentially because he is left-handed and therefore has a chance to shut down two-way star Shohei Ohtani, walked Ohtani but otherwise survived the first inning. In came Quinn Priester, who did not make the Red Sox’ rotation out of spring training and whom the Brewers acquired for two minor leaguers and a draft pick; he got through the next four. Chad Patrick, who came to Milwaukee in a trade with the A’s for utilityman Abraham Toro, allowed that Freeman home run. Jared Koenig, who was released by the Padres in 2023, got five outs. Closer Trevor Megill, who was waived in ’21 and then traded for a player to be named later and cash to the Brewers in ’23, got three more.
Only Abner Uribe, who signed as an 18-year-old out of his native Dominican Republic for $85,000 in ’18, made more than one mistake. He walked Muncy to open the ninth, then allowed a single to Kiké Hernández. After a sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third, he intentionally walked Ohtani, then very unintentionally walked Betts to bring in a crucial insurance run.
This became relevant only minutes later, when the Dodgers’ only weakness—their bullpen—struck. Roki Sasaki, the flamethrowing starter who flamed out in the majors and spent much of the season rediscovering himself in the minors before being converted to postseason closer, struggled with his command, walking the first hitter he saw, then allowing a ground-rule double and a sacrifice fly to bring the game back within a run. After another walk, Roberts summoned erstwhile closer Blake Treinen, who walked the bases loaded before getting away with a fastball a foot above the zone for a whiff.
“It’s not going to come easy,” said Roberts. “This is going to be a grind. It’s going to be tough.”
The Average Joes can still win this series. They just have a smaller margin for error. And unfortunately for them, the next Joe Millionaire awaits: the guy who starts Game 2 for the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is the highest-paid pitcher of all time.