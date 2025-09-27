SI

A.J. Hinch Reveals Plan for Tarik Skubal With Tigers' Postseason Hopes in the Balance

Skubal is scheduled to start the Tigers' regular-season finale Sunday.

Blake Silverman

As the Tigers' playoff hopes hang in the balance, they plan to continue relying on their ace Tarik Skubal
As the Tigers' playoff hopes hang in the balance, they plan to continue relying on their ace Tarik Skubal / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tigers' slide heading into the end of the regular season has made manager A.J. Hinch's job a bit tricky.

They snapped an eight-game skid Thursday with a win over the Guardians in their series finale in Cleveland where the AL Central lead officially changed hands. With the 4-2 win Thursday, the Tigers evened things back up in the division with Cleveland, although the Guardians hold the tiebreaker.

Detroit's final regular-season series began Friday against the Red Sox against Fenway Park. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win and an Astros loss, but there's a chance that the Tigers can go into Sunday's finale still looking to get into the playoffs. If that comes to fruition, the good news for Detroit is their ace Tarik Skubal is scheduled to pitch Sunday following his most recent start Tuesday in Cleveland.

If Detroit's season is on the line, there's certainly nobody else they'd rather have on the bump. However, if they are able to clinch before Sunday, Hinch can save Skubal for Game 1 of their three-game wild-card series. On Friday, Hinch left nothing up for debate on the plan for Skubal. He'll pitch Sunday if needed. If not, he'll be on the shelf for the playoffs.

"It’s pretty clear," the Tigers manager said Friday via The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen. "If we need to get into the playoffs, we’re going to pitch Tarik. If we’ve clinched a playoff berth, then we won’t pitch him."

Hinch and the Tigers did schedule gymnastics last year during their magical run to the postseason to ensure they could have their ace available for critical moments while on optimal rest. Last year, Skubal won the AL Cy Young Award with an 18-4 record and a 2.39 ERA while striking out a league-high 228 batters. This season, he's the Cy Young Award frontrunner with a 13-6 record, 2.21 ERA and 241 punchouts.

It's not a surprising move to play Skubal's Sunday start by ear, but opponents can be certain they'll see the dominant lefthander when it matters most.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB