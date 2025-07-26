A's Rookie Nick Kurtz Makes MLB History With Unbelievable Four Home Run Game
Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz is on a tear unlike anyone across Major League Baseball. And he's only 22 years old.
Kurtz's heater continued Friday night with an unbelievable four home run game against the Houston Astros. He became the 20th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game, and the first to ever do it as a rookie.
Here's every dinger he hit in the record-setting night:
He didn't just hit the long ball either. On the night, he finished a perfect 6-for-6 at the plate with eight RBIs in addition to the four homers. Of the base knocks that didn't leave the park, he had a double and a single. The A's smashed the Astros 15-3 thanks to their rookie star's historic game.
Kurtz joined Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez as the only players in baseball to hit four homers in a game this season. Suárez accomplished the feat in April against the Atlanta Braves.
The massive night Friday continued what's been an incredibly hot stretch for Kurtz. He went 3-for-5 Thursday and last homered Monday against the Texas Rangers. Per the A's, he's leading the major leagues in nearly every batting stat over the month of July, including batting average, OPS, home runs and RBIs.
He now has 23 homers in his rookie season after the A's selected him with the No. 4 pick in last year's MLB draft. Now, he has achieved a big piece of MLB history in remarkable fashion.