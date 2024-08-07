A’s Troll White Sox With Taylor Swift and It Backfires Spectacularly
The Chicago White Sox snapped a 21-game losing streak on Tuesday, beating the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, 5-1. It was just the third time the White Sox have scored five or more runs since the All-Star break and the first time their defense held a team to one run since July 10th, which coincidentally was the last time they won a game.
While it was nice for the White Sox to experience victory again, it was mostly kind of awkward. The team's announcer was criticized for his call of the final out and let's not forget about the A's. Oakland has the second-worst record in the American League and just over 5,000 people showed up to watch the home side lose to a historically bad team.
And worse yet, the A's tried to troll the White Sox by playing Taylor Swift's "22" before failing to hand them their 22nd consecutive loss. Video may exist, but we're still searching for someone who would admit to attending this game.
This may be a new low for the A's in a season where fans have abandoned them and they prepare for a move to Sacramento, with their future move to Las Vegas still very much up in the air. In a very rough season, dropping a single game to the 2024 Chicago White Sox is notably bad. And if they somehow drop both games of the two-game series and get swept by a team that has been swept 18 times this year, well, that's a really disgusting cherry on top.