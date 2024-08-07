SI

A’s Troll White Sox With Taylor Swift and It Backfires Spectacularly

Stephen Douglas

Aug 6, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second base Zack Gelof (20) reacts to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second base Zack Gelof (20) reacts to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox snapped a 21-game losing streak on Tuesday, beating the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, 5-1. It was just the third time the White Sox have scored five or more runs since the All-Star break and the first time their defense held a team to one run since July 10th, which coincidentally was the last time they won a game.

While it was nice for the White Sox to experience victory again, it was mostly kind of awkward. The team's announcer was criticized for his call of the final out and let's not forget about the A's. Oakland has the second-worst record in the American League and just over 5,000 people showed up to watch the home side lose to a historically bad team.

And worse yet, the A's tried to troll the White Sox by playing Taylor Swift's "22" before failing to hand them their 22nd consecutive loss. Video may exist, but we're still searching for someone who would admit to attending this game.

This may be a new low for the A's in a season where fans have abandoned them and they prepare for a move to Sacramento, with their future move to Las Vegas still very much up in the air. In a very rough season, dropping a single game to the 2024 Chicago White Sox is notably bad. And if they somehow drop both games of the two-game series and get swept by a team that has been swept 18 times this year, well, that's a really disgusting cherry on top.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB