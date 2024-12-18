Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman Kept the Charm Offensive Going at Max Fried Presser
The New York Yankees held an introductory press conference for prize free agent Max Fried on Wednesday. The Yankees gave Fried a record-breaking contract for a left-handed pitcher, signing the two-time All-Star to an eight-year deal worth $218 million.
The Yankees already got Fried to sign on the dotted line and shave so there's no turning back. And yet the the team was pouring on the charm as if they were still courting Fried and his family.
Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman each arrived at the presser with a boquet of flowers. Boone gave his to Fried's mother and Cashman gave his to Fried's girlfriend. Between the flowers and suits it looked like they might have split the cost of a limo and were picking them up for a dance.
Between this and the $20 million signing bonus, it's no wonder Fried appreciated the team's values and familiar faces. It really is getting hard to tell which was more important in his decision.
