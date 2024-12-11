Yankees Used Familiar Face to Help Close Deal With Max Fried
The New York Yankees had a simple formula for getting free agent pitcher Max Fried to sign with them. They added someone he knew to the mix, then offered the most money.
After missing out on re-signing Juan Soto, New York pivoted to one of the best players left on the free agent market and convinced Fried to head to the Bronx on an eight-year, $218 million deal. The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the Yankees weren't Fried's top choice, but they convinced him after a Zoom meeting and contract negotiations.
The Yankees put nine members of their organization on a video call with Fried and his team. General manager Brian Cashman, pitching coach Matt Blake, and manager Aaron Boone were the headliners, but a familiar face also joined. Yankees special advisor Omar Minaya was on the call and he and Fried have crossed paths before. Minaya was senior vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres when they selected Fried with the seventh pick in the 2012 MLB draft.
Minaya wasn't the Yankees' only tool in negotiations, they also brought a large checkbook with them. The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers had reportedly offered Fried seven years and $190 million, while the Yankees were at eight years and $210 million Fried had wanted the extra year added to the deal. Eventually, Fried's team asked for a largely symbolic financial push.
Fried's reps reportedly told the Yankees that if they went to eight years and $218 million the bidding would be over. The number would set the record for the largest contract ever given to a left-handed pitcher by $1 million, eclipsing the seven-year, $217 million the Boston Red Sox gave David Price in 2015.
The Yankees agreed and the deal was consummated. In the end, they outbid the Rangers by $20 million.
Fried, whose 2.81 ERA over the last five seasons is the lowest by an MLB pitcher who has thrown at least 500 innings, will join a loaded rotation that already features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt.
The Yankees moved on from Soto and used every trick at their disposal to land Fried.