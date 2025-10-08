Fox Announcer Had Perfect Response to Aaron Boone Yelling F-Bomb At Umpire
The Yankees kept their season alive Tuesday night with a 9-6 come-from-behind win over the Blue Jays that was powered by a titanic home run by Aaron Judge.
Things looked bleak early on for the Yankees as they fell behind 6-1 after giving up four runs in the top of the third inning. They were able to score two runs in the bottom of that inning and then in the bottom of the fourth inning Judge blasted a three-run shot off the foul pole in left to tie it up and the game changed from there.
One moment in the bottom of the third, however, left manager Aaron Boone dumbfounded as he couldn't believe a call didn't get overturned. Trent Grisham was at the plate when it looked like his bat hit the catcher's glove on a check swing. Boone then challenged the call, thinking it should be catcher's interference.
He was not pleased when the umpires announced the call on the field stood, as he was seen yelling: "What the f--- are we doing?!"
Fox's Joe Davis had the perfect response to that, saying: "I'm wondering the same thing, Aaron."
Here's how that moment played out:
Things worked out well for Grisham moments later as he hit a double to right field and then scored on a double by Judge but it did seem like Boone was right to question how that wasn't catcher's interference.
The Yankees and Blue Jays will play Game 4 in the Bronx on Wednesday night. If New York wins, a decisive Game 5 will take place in Toronto on Friday night. If the Yankees lose, their season will be over.