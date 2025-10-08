SI

Fox Announcer Had Perfect Response to Aaron Boone Yelling F-Bomb At Umpire

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Boone and the Yankees kept their season alive with a 9-6 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Aaron Boone and the Yankees kept their season alive with a 9-6 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. / @MLBonFox
In this story:

The Yankees kept their season alive Tuesday night with a 9-6 come-from-behind win over the Blue Jays that was powered by a titanic home run by Aaron Judge.

Things looked bleak early on for the Yankees as they fell behind 6-1 after giving up four runs in the top of the third inning. They were able to score two runs in the bottom of that inning and then in the bottom of the fourth inning Judge blasted a three-run shot off the foul pole in left to tie it up and the game changed from there.

One moment in the bottom of the third, however, left manager Aaron Boone dumbfounded as he couldn't believe a call didn't get overturned. Trent Grisham was at the plate when it looked like his bat hit the catcher's glove on a check swing. Boone then challenged the call, thinking it should be catcher's interference.

He was not pleased when the umpires announced the call on the field stood, as he was seen yelling: "What the f--- are we doing?!"

Fox's Joe Davis had the perfect response to that, saying: "I'm wondering the same thing, Aaron."

Here's how that moment played out:

Things worked out well for Grisham moments later as he hit a double to right field and then scored on a double by Judge but it did seem like Boone was right to question how that wasn't catcher's interference.

The Yankees and Blue Jays will play Game 4 in the Bronx on Wednesday night. If New York wins, a decisive Game 5 will take place in Toronto on Friday night. If the Yankees lose, their season will be over.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB