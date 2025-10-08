Aaron Judge's Monstrous Homer in ALDS Game 3 Had MLB Fans on Their Feet
If there was ever a time for Aaron Judge to have a big at-bat, it was Tuesday night, with the Yankees facing elimination in ALDS Game 3 vs. the series-leading Blue Jays. And he did just that, with one huge swing.
With the Yanks down by three in the bottom of the fourth, Judge smashed a three-run homer off the left-field foul pole—his first dinger of the postseason—to tie the score 6–6 and give New York an actual fighting chance of winning the contest and living to see another game.
Fans immediately went ballistic, as the Yankees watching in the dugout threw up their hands in joy.
Watch that below:
And here's another great angle worth checking out, too:
In perfect sync with the fans leaping to their feet at Yankee Stadium, viewers online were similarly amazed at what they had just seen:
With that, Judge is now slashing .524/.583/.762 this postseason and boasts a playoff-leading 11 hits, in addition to his one miraculous home run.