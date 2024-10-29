Aaron Boone Considered Moving Aaron Judge in Yankees' Lineup for Game 4 vs. Dodgers
The New York Yankees made some minor tweaks to the lineup ahead of Tuesday night's World Series Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. moving into the cleanup spot while Giancarlo Stanton is slated to bat fifth.
The struggling Aaron Judge, however, will remain in the three-hole.
Boone told reporters prior to first pitch that he considered moving Judge around in the order to try to wake up his bat. While many would assume that would involve pushing Judge back to the No. 4 spot, Boone told reporters that he actually indicated that he was mulling deploying the 6'7" slugger as the Yankees' leadoff hitter—where Judge has hit just 36 times in his career.
Boone ultimately opted to keep Judge at No. 3 in order to leave Gleyber Torres atop the order, with the second baseman having been one of New York's most consistent hitters during the postseason.
This postseason, Judge has played in 12 games and recorded six hits, including two home runs, to go with 20 strikeouts and eight walks. He's recorded a meager .140 batting average as he continues to struggle with breaking pitches.
Judge has only one hit across 12 at-bats and has struck out seven times in the first three games of the 2024 World Series.