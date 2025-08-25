Aaron Boone Reveals Yankees' Plans for Anthony Volpe After Short Stint on Bench
The New York Yankees opted to bench Anthony Volpe for a few games as the young shortstop was mired in a slump. His stint on the bench appears to be reaching its end, however.
Manager Aaron Boone detailed the Yankees' plans at shortstop going forward, and made clear that the organization views Volpe as its starter at the position. Boone told reporters that Volpe would be back in the mix on Tuesday, meaning he'll be out of the lineup one last time for Monday's series opener against the Nationals.
"I view Anthony as our shortstop." Boone said, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
Volpe has had his ups and downs this season. He leads the American League with 17 errors on defense, which trails only Elly De La Cruz across all of MLB. He's shown some power at the plate with 18 home runs, but his .208 batting average is a major concern, and his .674 OPS is both subpar and the best of his career.
Fans have long expressed their concerns over Volpe's development, but Boone made clear that the team continues to view the 24-year-old as its top shortstop. And with the team hoping to contend for a World Series, they'll need Volpe to be at his best.