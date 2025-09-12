Aaron Judge Ties Another Yankees Legend With Latest Monster Home Run
Aaron Judge is lining up New York Yankees legends and taking them down one by one.
On Thursday night, the slugger hit home runs in his first two at-bats against the Detroit Tigers to give him 361 in his career. That tied him with Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the franchise's all-time list.
The home run that tied DiMaggio came on a 1-0 fastball from Sawyer Gipson-Long, and Judge blasted it 434 feet to left center field. It came off the bat at 114.9 mph.
Judge's first-inning home run off Tyler Holton came on a 3-2 cutter that he launched 413 feet into the stands and came off the bat at 110.1 mph.
Two days ago, Judge passed Yogi Berra into fifth place on the Yankees' all-time homer list when he blasted his 359th career dinger.
Judge is having yet another phenomenal season and is poised to win his third AL MVP award and second in a row. After those two home runs, he's now slashing .322/.442/.670 for an MLB-best 1.112 OPS. He has 46 home runs and has now reached 100 RBIs. This has all come despite dealing with an injured elbow for the past few months.
If Judge wants to move into third place on the Yankees' home run list, he still has a ways to go. Next up will be Lou Gehrig with 493. So he's 132 behind the all-time great. Mickey Mantle occupies second place (536), and Babe Ruth is in first (659).
For now, he needs one more homer to take sole possession of fourth place.