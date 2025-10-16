Aaron Boone Had Such an Uninspiring Answer About Whether He Could Lead Yankees to a Title
The Yankees entered the 2025 season with enormous expectations after barely missing out on a World Series title in '24, losing in the Fall Classic to the Dodgers. They largely disappointed. New York was talented but inconsistent throughout its campaign and failed to capture the division crown before getting eliminated by the Blue Jays in the ALDS.
There is reason to believe next season could be better, mostly because the pitching staff should enjoy the talents of Gerrit Cole after he missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery. But this Yankees core, led by Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman, has been together for long enough to question if there's really a championship formula in the Bronx.
On Thursday, Yankees management held exit interviews for the season and Boone was asked directly why fans should have confidence that he and the current front office can lead the team to a World Series title. His uninspiring answer began with "I don't know" and did not improve from there.
"I don't know," Boone said. "I mean, the reality is, we've had a really, really good club. In certain years probably one of the best clubs in the league. But all I know is, it's time to dust ourselves off and try to build another club that puts us in position to take a run again. So... I don't know what to tell you.
"I think we have a lot of really good people here, a lot of really good players, a lot of really good staff members and a great front office that are working our tails off to put us in the best position to take our shot every year and take a run in October and to get to October baseball and play for it. I can't answer that because I haven't got this team to the top of the mountain. 'Til I do, all I can tell you is I'm confident in my ability to lead this team and I'm confident in our organization to build a team that gives us a chance to win.
"But ultimately, I can't tell you anything to make you feel good. Ultimately it's about us winning number 28. All I can tell you is I'm working my butt off to try to be a part of helping us bring that back."
As has often been the case during Boone's press conferences as a Yankees manager, his message is not necessarily outrageous. He hasn't gotten the job done, he knows it, and he knows that promises made during end-of-season press conferences aren't very meaningful in the scheme of contention. But fans are going to be displeased hearing "I don't know what to tell you" multiple times when asked to give any reason why they should believe in him.
The Yankees were contenders last year and will be again next year assuming they bring their major pieces back. But winning the big one is the only goal that matters. Boone recognizes that and he won't stop hearing these questions until the pinstripes stand atop the mountain once more.