Derek Jeter Addressed What’s ‘Tough’ for Yankees Fans After Another Playoff Exit
The Yankees have once again ended a season without winning a World Series as they had their year come to an end Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss at home to the Blue Jays in Game 4 of their American League Division Series.
The Yankees now enter the offseason with questions about the future of their manager, Aaron Boone, and questions about what roster moves they can make in order to try to win their first title since way back in 2009.
Yankees great Derek Jeter was on Fox's postgame show and during his breakdown of yet another disappointing finish for the franchise he spoke about what the roughest thing was for Yankees fans to stomach after falling short of a championship again.
"What's tough is for the Yankee fans, this is the second year in a row they've watched another team celebrate on their home field and you can feel the frustration," the Hall of Famer said.
Jeter also had a very honest statement about this year's Yankees team.
"Aaron [Boone] said it. They got beat. They got beat," Jeter said. "Last year you could sit back and talk about the World Series and Game 5 and that the Yankees beat themselves in that particular game. In this series the Toronto Blue Jays proved they are a better team. From top to bottom they are a better team."
Here are Jeter's full comments:
It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do moving forward and how different the team will look next season.
As for right now, it has to be a rough day for the team's fans because so much is expected from this club every season, which means every playoff exit stings even more. Especially when they have to see another team celebrating on their home field.